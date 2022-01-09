UP Election 2022: Mayawati Calls For 'fair & Free' Elections; Urges People To Vote For BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday addressed the media over the upcoming Assembly polls. Mayawati's briefing comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections to five states, including the high stakes Uttar Pradesh polls. The BSP chief has therefore expressed that elections in all states should be held peacefully in accordance with law and order.

Mayawati has assured that her party will follow all guidelines and norms put forth by the Election Commission of India. She has also urged the ECI to make sure that all steps are taken so that Dalits can properly cast their votes during the elections.

"Yesterday, the dates for five elections have been announced. I want to say that polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states should be held peacefully. The police and the administration should work without any favour for law and order," said Mayawati. "The fear of EC should be maintained and only then the elections will be held peacefully. These elections should be free and fair," she added.

'People should vote for the BSP; BJP is set to lose': Mayawati

Speaking on her party's prospects in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati has urged the people to vote for BSP. She avered that if people seek to benefit, especially the Dalits, STs and farmers then they should vote for BSP. In addition, she also remarked that her party will address the issues of unemployed people and students and has therefore called upon them to vote for the BSP. She also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

"If the people of UP want good governance, law and order and development, then they should vote for the BSP. The BSP has always worked for their people. In the current government, jungle raj is going and people are in a bad situation. The BJP is set to lose this time, unless they do something with the EVM machines," said Mayawati.

'One party is dreaming to win 400 seats...': Mayawati's dig at Samajwadi Party

During her briefing, Mayawati also scoffed at the Samajwadi Party's repeated claims that it will bag 400 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Without directly naming the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, the BSP supremo responded that the SP's dreams will be shattered on March 10 when the results are declared. Moreover, she has assured that her party which has allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for Punjab polls will form the government there. Mayawati has informed that she will chair a crucial meeting in Lucknow pertaining to the polls on Sunday.

Image: PTI