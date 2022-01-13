In a breather for BJP on Wednesday, Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi denied resigning from the party amid the defection of multiple legislators ahead of the UP elections. The rumours about his BJP exit gained ground after his purported resignation letter was circulated on social media. Considered close to Swami Prasad Maurya, Tripathi made it clear that he had written no such letter and lodged a police complaint seeking action against the persons who made the letter viral. Maintaining that he will remain a loyal soldier of BJP, the MLA revealed that he had hardly ever interacted with Maurya in the last 7-8 months.

BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi remarked, "The last drop of blood in my body is dedicated to BJP. My letter pad has gone viral because of a conspiracy by big leaders. The letter has not been written by me. I am now going to lodge a complaint that legal action should be taken against the person whose account put out this letter. This is completely untrue. I am an ordinary worker of BJP since 1991."

"I exchanged pleasantries with Swami Prasad Maurya in the Assembly on 18th for one-two minutes. If you consider the coronavirus period, we have not talked anywhere except the Assembly. I have not talked to Swami Prasad Maurya since the last 7-8 months," he added.

BJP jolted by a spate of resignations

Since Tuesday, at least 6 MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party and are expected to formally join Samajwadi Party on January 14. To begin with, key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet followed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming him into the party fold. He had joined BJP in the presence of the then party president Amit Shah on August 8, 2016, after serving in BSP for two decades. After BJP swept the election by winning a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, Maurya was immediately inducted into UP's Council of Ministers.

In the resignation letter sent to Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya wrote, "Sir, in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Coordination, I discharged my responsibilities with utmost attention in spite of adverse circumstances and different ideology. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the gross negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium enterprises traders". His induction is likely to boost SP's appeal among non-Yadav OBCs.

Meanwhile, 4 more BJP MLAs in the Maurya camp- Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar put in their papers as well. In a separate development a day earlier, another sitting BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana switched allegiance to RLD in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary. Moreover, UP Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned citing the alleged neglect of the backward classes and Dalits by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The upcoming UP election is being held in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the counting of votes will take place on March 10.