UP Election: FIR Lodged Against Samajwadi Party National Secy For Violating COVID Rules

An FIR has been filed against Abhishek Mishra, national secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and others for holding a bike rally without permission in the Hasanganj area of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and in violation of COVID norms. On January 16, an FIR was filed at the Hasanganj police station after a video of the rally went viral on social media.

Under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, 269, and the Epidemic Act, the FIR was lodged against six people, including Mishra, for violating prohibitory orders and violating COVID-19 protocols.

In the FIR, the police stated, "The video had been telecast live on Instagram from the ID of one Razi Hasan Samajwadi. In the videos, 15-20 people riding different bikes are seen moving from Nirala Nagar to Daliganj crossing and from Sitapur road to Pucca Pul. None of the participants were wearing masks. They were taking out the rally in a show of strength of their party and their act may spread coronavirus infection."

Former minister Razi Hasan, Raghvendra Bajpai, Vaibhav Mishra, Tanvir Ali, and Vaibhav Bajpai were also recognised in the video, according to the police. "About 10-12 other people in the video could not be identified, and we are trying to figure out who they are," the statement added.

G.B. Nagar police files FIR against Chhattisgarh's CM

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had filed a FIR against Tejpal Nagar, a member of the Dadri Legislative Assembly and a BJP leader, for breaking COVID-19 regulations during a door-to-door election campaign in Greater Noida. On Sunday, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police issued a FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress officials, as well as others, for breaking COVID-19 regulations while canvassing in Noida for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced that elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly constituencies will be held in seven stages beginning on February 10. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The results of the election will be announced on March 10.

Image: Twitter/@Abhishek Mishra