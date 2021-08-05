UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Claims Samajwadi Party Confident Of Winning 400 Seats

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, August 5 said that given the anger and disappointment among the people, the party can win up to 400 seats in the upcoming elections. He slammed the BJP government for failing to fulfill its promises.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "I used to say that we will win 350 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. Seeing the anger of people against the incumbent BJP government for failing to fulfill the poll promises, we may win 400 seats."

When asked about BJP's status for the upcoming UP assembly elections in the state, the SP chief said the BJP does not have a manifesto but only 'Money-festo'. The BJP is renaming the projects which were started by the previous SP government, and they have not done anything in the past four years, he added.

Further attacking the BJP government, Yadav said that UP has become number one in black-marketing of COVID medicines, in custodial deaths, malnourished children, beating up youngsters for demanding employment and most unsafe place for women.

Talking about CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The CM does not know the use of laptops, so the government has not distributed free laptops to students."

SP open to alliance with small parties

Speaking on the SP's alliance, on Monday, August 1, the former CM stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too.

In a continued attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, he is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe. For now, at least the BSP has decided to contest the election without any alliance.

BJP's take on SP alliance strategy

Responding to SP's decision to associate with small regional parties, UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Since the Samajwadi Party has no candidates to contest in the elections, it has requested small parties to join hands".

He added, "SP has never worked towards the welfare and development of the state, so it has nothing showcase to people for winning the elections." While SP MLC Sunil Sajan has said, "Our party will associate with small regional parties who want to support and work for dalits as well as the farmers".

Image: PTI