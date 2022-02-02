UP Elections: 'Along With Ram Mandir, BJP Built 'temple Of Democracy,' Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a staunch leader from Uttar Pradesh, while campaigning for BJP in the poll-slated state praised the BJP government at the Centre and stated that the party has stood by its promises and fulfilled all claims including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

Further underscoring the PM Modi-led Union government’s developments, Union Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the BJP government had not only constructed the historic Ram temple in Ayodhya, but that they have also created the temple of democracy (Refurbished Parliament), which is being constructed in the form of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Stating that the saffron party has always worked to preserve Indian heritage, Singh stated, "Bharatiya Janata Party not only constructed a temple, but built a 'temple of democracy' in the form of the New Parliament building."

'Whenever Samajwadi Party comes to power, there's a surge in lawlessness': Rajnath Singh

The Union Minister’s comments came during his address in UP’s Pilibhit on Wednesday. While noting the reforms launched by the CM Yogi Adityanath government, Union Minister Rajnath Singh stated that "BJP government has taken reformative steps for corruption-free society and will keep doing it. Farmers are getting Rs 6,000 per year directly in their account with zero corruption," he said.

Denouncing the opposition Samajwadi Party, Rajnath Singh stated, “Whenever Samajwadi Party comes in power, the state witnesses a surge in riots and lawlessness. Politics should be done beyond Caste and religion, only justice and humanity should be a priority of any government.”

Citing recent disturbances caused by external forces to plague the brotherhood in India by provoking the Sikh brothers, the Defence Minister averred, "The contribution of the Sikh community can never be forgotten. Sikhs were the first who sacrificed their lives to save Indian culture. Several foreign forces are trying to disturb brotherhood and harmony, but they will never be successful."

Stating that there is no place for corrupt leaders in BJP, he said that they will expel their leaders/MLAs if a single allegation of corruption was found against them.

Urging people to support the saffron party in the forthcoming polls, Singh said, "I have never sought support by telling lies. I did politics by seeing into the eyes of people. In 2017, the economy of UP was Rs 11 lakh crore but under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath it has been reached Rs 21 lakh crore.”

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI