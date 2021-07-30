UP Elections: BJP Asks MPs To Engage In Public Service; Run Public Awareness Campaigns

On July 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked the party MP’s from Uttar Pradesh to engage in public service works in their constituencies to understand the problems of people and solve them. This instruction was given keeping in mind the State Assembly Elections approaching in a couple of months in UP. A two-day meeting was also held at Delhi Constitution Club by BJP and during this meeting, the party asked MPs to run public awareness campaigns and make people aware of the work done by the Government.

BJP asks party MPs to engage in public service ahead of UP elections

Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj attended the meeting with the BJP's national president JP Nadda on the second day and said that the leader instructed the MPs to engage in public service ahead of the UP elections. The Unnao MP said, "Because only politics is not the goal of the party, politics has to be done. Service is the motto of the organisation. It is our task to serve society, take everyone along, go to the booth level, worry about who is not getting ration, and worry about who is not getting medicine. We are instructed to do all this".

Pankaj Choudhary, Union Minister of State and MP from UP's Maharajganj, spoke about the discussions on the second day of the meet and said that the discussions on both days went on the same lines. He said, "This is the election year. Everyone should go to their respective areas and work. Because MP's work is not only to sit in Delhi. Party said they should visit their constituencies and seek the blessings of the people. It has been directed that all of us should go to different areas along with our respective constituencies".

Two-day meet held by the party to discuss upcoming elections

Ajay Mishra Teni Kheri MP and Union Minister of State also attended the meeting and said that the two-day meet was like a regular meeting of the party. "Everyone knows that our party meets continuously. Because elections are approaching, we also talked about elections. We did a lot of work and that we are asked to take it to people," said Teni.

The meeting of UP’s BJP MPs was chaired by JP Nadda, party president and was attended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh, along with Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organisation) and BJP in charge of the state Radha Mohan Singh. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Smriti Irani who are also MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

