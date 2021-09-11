UP Elections: BJP To Begin 'Booth Victory Campaign'; Congress Holds Strategy Meeting

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will start the party's 'Booth Victory Campaign' across 27,700 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh today. This will be done via video conferencing. This launch comes ahead of the State Assembly elections next year.

Yogi Adityanath, the state president of the party, Swatantra Dev Singh, and other state officials will virtually join JP Nadda. JP Nadda will digitally address party workers at 27,700 polling stations across the state. This is to discuss strategies for the UP elections.

UP elections: JP Naddha to launch Booth Victory Campaign across 27,700 polling booths

Along with the 'Booth Winning Campaign', a campaign to make Panna Pramukh will begin, which will last until September 20. Nadda will be interacting with the public representatives, office bearers and workers of the BJP party. The BJP gained 312 Assembly seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, which led them to a landslide victory. In the elections for the 403-member Assembly, the party received 39.67% of the votes. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, the BSP 19 seats, and the Congress only 7 seats.

Priyanka Gandhi chairs meeting to discuss strategy for UP elections

Political activities have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh due to the upcoming polls. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, is in the state for two days to plan the strategy for the UP elections. Before the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress will embark on a 12,000-kilometer Pratigya Yatra across the state.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Congress' Advisory and Strategy Committee. The meeting held yesterday was chaired by the party's state in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It was also established at the meeting that zone-based electoral campaigns and programmes would be conducted.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter today to post updates of the meeting. She wrote, “State Election Committee meeting in UP Congress Committee office This time there was a very fruitful discussion due to the participation of senior members, youth, women and office bearers of the organization in the election committee. With the mantra of everyone's participation, everyone's responsibility, Congress has made a strong knock for the election.”.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)