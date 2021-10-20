Taking a jibe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP leader and state spokesperson Anila Singh remarked that the Congress will not win the elections in Uttar Pradesh even after it reserves 90% tickets to women. Her statement came after Congress announced a 40% reservation of party tickets for women ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the same, the BJP leader said, "Leave alone reservation of 40 per cent of party tickets, even if the Congress gives 90 per cent allocation, it would not win the election because it does not have a support base in the state."

Further hitting out at Priyanka Gandhi, she said that Gandhi did not think about the issues of the women in the past years but is now indulging in a "political game" just before the elections. Anila charged at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati and exclaimed, "highest numbers of rape are registered in Rajasthan and Mayawati raises issues only as per her convenience."

"Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati maintain silence on the issue. But when any unfortunate incidents happen in UP, these two start raising their voice, Singh added.

The BJP leader also lauded the work done by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that under his leadership, the party members are working collectively towards a better cause.

Congress announces 40% tickets to women in UP elections

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her first move for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and announced that 40% of tickets will be reserved for women.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she made the announcement and further said that it is not yet decided if she will be contesting Assembly elections or not and the decision is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, reacting to it, BSP chief Mayawati criticised Priyanka Gandhi and called it a "total election drama." Furthermore, Mayawati called out Congress for remembering the women, the Dalits, and backward "only for their own needs and when out of power."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)