UP Elections: Mamata Banerjee Says 'I'm Not A Coward' After Backlash In Varanasi

After facing severe backlash on his way to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was not a coward. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed that she has faced "thrashing and bullets" many times in her life, but has never really "bowed down". Narrating how things unfolded in Varanasi, she said that while she was going to the ghat from the airport some people allegedly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers "stopped her vehicle."

"They hit my car with sticks and told me to go back," the TMC supremo said, underlining how she faced the situation.

"I got down from my car and faced them to see what they can do. They are cowards, they left after some time," she added.

Watch visuals here:

#WATCH | A group of people showed black flags to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Varanasi. She was in the city to campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/1Wl6rrBNgC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2022

After the incident, the BJP said that the TMC supremo "continued to shame West Bengal." Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Dept, wrote, "Today she was accosted by angry people of Kashi for her tirade against people from UP and Bihar, her complicity in the horrific post-poll violence and aversion for all things Hindu. UP police did a commendable job to protect her…"

TMC's Mamata campaigns for SP's Akhilesh

Wishing for BJP's loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has extended the TMC's support to the key opposition, SP. In fact, in a press briefing earlier, West Bengal CM had said that she had tried convincing old partner Congress to join hands with the Samajwadi Party but "up to no good."

"This would lead to vote split in the state," she had said.

Irrespective of her opinion of the 'division of votes', she campaigned for Samajwadi Party. On February 8, she shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow to bolster the chances of the party against the BJP. The same was the scenario in the rally, which took place in Varanasi on March 3.

Meanwhile, while five phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are over, the sixth phase is taking place today, i.e, Thursday, March 3. The seventh and the last phase of the elections will take place on March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place