UP Elections: Rajnath Singh Avers BJP Won't Break People's Trust; Lambasts Rahul Gandhi

Raking up remarks of Rahul Gandhi with regards to China and Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that the former Congress President believes in the Global Times. Singh while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur said that Gandhi believes in 'whatever is published' in the Chinese mouthpiece- the Global Times.

Addressing the Parliament, Gandhi on February 2, had claimed that china and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands, and the Indian government had failed to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

Addressing Gandhi's statement, Singh said," I think he is unaware of the fact that Shaksgam Valley being handed over by Pakistan to China during the reign of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru."

'BJP won't let your trust break'

The Defense Minister while speaking at Ramlila Maidan in Katra assured that the BJP will not break the trust of the people of the country. He said that there is no difference between the words and deeds of the saffron party. In a veiled attack at China & Pakistan, Singh said," India neither attacked any country nor snatched their land. However, if a country takes advantage of our good behaviour, and tries to attack us or snatch our land, they will be given a befitting reply." He further said, "He (Gandhi) said that after the Pulwama attack, we entered Pakistan and eliminated the terrorists. If need be, we will enter China and eliminate their terrorists as well."

Taking the case of the Galwan clash, he added," Back then, China said that there was less number of casualties. People (Opposition) were happy that the Xi-Jinping-led country gave India a befitting reply. Ask me about the number, I will tell you I am the Defence Minister."

Rajnath Singh is one of BJP's star campaigners for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which is planned to take place in seven phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.