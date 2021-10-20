UP Elections: TMC Accuses Congress Of Imitating Its Decision Of 40% Poll Tickets For Women

Taking a dig at Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused the oldest party of trying to emulate their decision to field 40% women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This came after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40% tickets to women, who constitute roughly half of the electorate, for the UP Assembly polls.

'We're the first party to give 40% seats to women': TMC

Taking to Twitter, TMC stated that they are the first party to come up with this decision and hoped that Congress follow this decision in every other state too.

"Under the visionary leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics, in this country. We're the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS elections!"

Amid such dire times, @INCIndia is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40% seats to women in states other than UP as well. (2/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 20, 2021

'Congress does not need lessons': Pradip Bhattacharya

Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya reacted to TMC's remarks and said the grand old party does not need lessons from the TMC on the political empowerment of women.

"It is the Trinamool Congress that is trying to emulate the Congress and poach on our leaders," he asserted.

Congress declares 40% poll tickets for women in 2022 elections

Congress on Tuesday decided to allocate 40% of its poll tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll, to women. Flanked by party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made this important announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday. This comes at a juncture when the Women's Reservation Bill which aims to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies is pending for several years.

Explaining the thought process behind this decision, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "If it (proportion of tickets allocated to women) increases here, it will increase at the national level too. I am the UP in charge. We have taken a decision here with everyone's consent. The rationale for this is that women are not coming together to become a force. They are being divided into caste and religion. The political parties feel that they can women happy by giving a gas cylinder of Rs.2000. But the struggle of women is a very long one."

(With PTI Inputs)