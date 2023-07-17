UP Ex-chief Secy Explains Why Noida Did Not See Floods While Delhi Is Inundated

While the national capital has been battered by floods caused by heavy rainfall and an overflowing Yamuna, the adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh including Noida did not face such an issue. The city hardly saw instances of floods and heavily waterlogged roads.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Deepak Singhal on Monday (July 17, 2023) targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi for failing to tackle the situation in Delhi.

While speaking to Republic media network, he said, “People and opposition should avoid playing the blame game. Hathnikund barrage is controlled by the Haryana government which has an eastern and western canal system. One side is in UP and the other is in Haryana. This canal system is regulated by the regulator which takes care of the irrigation purposes. They are not flushing out the flood waters because these canals are also giving waters to all those downstream and suppose all of a sudden the gates of the canal are opened, it can wash off hundreds of villages in the area. So it is not like a water tap, you open and close. These political people without understanding the situation start playing these games which are highly condemnable.”

‘Delhi govt should have pre-planned for the floods’

Coming down heavily on Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Marlena, Singhal said “With due respect to Atishi ji, with due respect to her age and the portfolio she holds, I think before speaking one should know the basic technicalities. Instead of investing in posters the Delhi government should have invested in proper flood map planning.”

Earlier on Monday, Singhal had tweeted in Hindi, “It is unfortunate to do politics without scientific knowledge. Yamuna water did not come in Noida. Why the same Hathnikund water in Delhi? If you want to know then speak to me. Deepak Singhal Former Chief Secretary.”

AAP's intense blame game

Singhal’s tweet came following AAP’s accusation against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and the BJP-ruled Haryana of plotting a conspiracy to cause floods in Delhi “by releasing water from the Hathnikund Barrage”.

Atishi accused the Haryana government of “deliberately” releasing water from the Hathnikund barrage to flood the national capital.

"From Hathnikund barrage, water is released to three states - Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The big question that is on everyone's lips is why was all the water from the Hathnikund barrage released only towards Delhi. Even as the release of water from Haryana saw the Yamuna cross the danger mark and inundate several parts of the national capital, not a single drop of water was diverted to UP. Why? Is it because Haryana government did not want to cause flooding in UP, as it is also a BJP-ruled state? The BJP must answer. Was this a conspiracy against the people of Delhi?" asked Atishi, also the Delhi Revenue Minister.