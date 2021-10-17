UP: Former BSP MP Kadir Rana joins SP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Former BSP MP Kadir Rana on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Rana joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a function held in Lucknow.

In 2009, Rana was elected as MP from Muzaffarnagar constituency.

He had contested from the Morna assembly constituency in 2007 on an RLD ticket and won. PTI COR RHL

