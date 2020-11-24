UP Govt Approves Ordinance Against Unlawful Conversions Amid Chorus Against 'Love Jihad'

Amid the growing chorus in BJP to act against 'Love Jihad', the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions in the State. It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had made a public announcement in this regard during his election campaign on October 31. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the state government had come across many cases where the girl was lured into marriage by deception.

Maintaining that the fundamental rights of an individual are very important for the UP government, Maurya revealed that the ordinance will be promulgated initially. Moreover, he added that a law will be enacted after the ordinance is discussed in the state legislature. He mentioned that the quantum of punishment on convicted under the ordinance will be up to 10 years. Incidentally, the UP government's move comes amid an Allahabad High Court's judgement affirming that "the right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty". BJP governments in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam have also hinted at introducing a law against 'Love Jihad'.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked, "When a Cabinet meeting takes place, many proposals are discussed. They are important for the development of the state. Many incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh where name and religion were changed giving the lure of marriage. After getting married, it came to light in some cases that the boy's name and religion was something else. There were reports of things reaching the verge of murder in Meerut. Law and order and the constitutional rights of an individual are important for the government. That's why as per the law which will be enacted, the quantum of punishment will be up to 10 years. It has been passed in the Cabinet. Then, an ordinance will be promulgated after which it will be debated in the legislature and then acquire the form of a law."

UP Cabinet decides to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions: State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh pic.twitter.com/vUPO7SLyR7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2020

Here are some of the features of the ordinance

What is 'Love Jihad'?

As per some organisations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

