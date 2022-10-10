As a mark of respect, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government declared three-day mourning in the State on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. Calling him a pillar of socialism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is extremely sad.

In a series of tweets, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced three days of state mourning on the demise of the former Defence Minister. BJP senior leader Yogi Adityanath further said that his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.



His last rites will be performed with full state honours, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath



Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last at Medanta hospital in Gurugram at the age of 82 on Monday, October 10.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He Tweeted, "The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav is extremely sad. His death marks the end of a major pillar of socialism and an era of leaders who believed in the struggle. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters."

"In this hour of mourning, I expressed my condolences by talking to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone," Yogi Adityanath added.

President Murmu also pays condolences

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief at the demise of the stalwart leader. President said that the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. President Droupadi Murmu said, "The death of Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!"