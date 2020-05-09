Oppn Fires Up Over Suspension Of Labour Laws, Says 'UP Govt Denying Rights To Labourers'

Soon after the Uttar Pradesh Government exempted industries from some labour laws for the next three years, the Opposition raised questions on the decision, stating that it is against the poor labourers of the state.

Criticising UP government’s move, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra said, “Industries should be revived but not at the cost of poor labourers of UP. I condemn the decision taken by the state government, as it is against the labourers. The workers have been denied their rights under this law. It is certainly in favour of industries but is completely against the labourers.”

The Congress leader requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reconsider his decision, stating that the development of the state depends on the development of labourers.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria also lashed out at the BJP government, saying that the UP government does not care about the deprived workers. He stated that industries should not be revived by cutting down the labours share.

“If you suspend the Labour Enforcement Department, it would oppress the workers. Who will they address their problems to, during the COVID-19 crises? Labours have been affected the most due to the lockdown, and it is saddening to see the State Government denying rights to poor labourers,” Bhadoria said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an ordinance to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state’s economic activities which have come to a grinding halt amid the COVID-led lockdown. The decision to approve the ordinance was taken on Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The step aimed at reviving and boosting various businesses and industries has been taken because they have more or less come to a halt due to the national lockdown, the spokesman said. The ordnance has been sent to Governor Anandi Ben Patel for her assent, said sources. There is a need to give impetus to industrial and economic activities and create more investment opportunities besides bringing the existing industry back on track, the spokesman said.

