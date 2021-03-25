UP Govt In Eye Of Storm As 4 Nuns Accosted By Fringe Activists; Forced To Deboard Train

The Uttar Pradesh government has been facing the heat of opposition ever since the alleged harassment case of 2 nuns and 2 postulants came into the limelight. After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in this matter, opposition leaders like Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi slammed the state government and the RSS over alleged harassment case of nuns in Jhansi.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice.

Now, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati lashed out at the Yogi government on the issues of women's safety in the state. Mayawati's criticism comes in context after two nuns and two postulants, wherein while they were travelling from New Delhi to Rourkela, they were allegedly harassed by Bajrang Dal activists and they were also removed from the train forcefully by the Jhansi Police.

BSP President Mayawati took to her Twitter handle and urged the Uttar Pradesh state government to pay attention as 'heinous' crime related to women are not stopping in UP. Mayawati wrote, "Heinous crimes related to the insecurity of women, especially in UP, are not stopping, which is a matter of extreme sadness and worry. Incidents of female insecurity in Pilibhit and Gonda, police vandalism in Etah, and removing Kerala's nuns in Jhansi from the train are shameful and condemnable. The government should pay attention."

After Mayawati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the RSS and he will not call RSS as 'Sangh Parivar'. Rahul Gandhi wrote, "I believe it is not right to call RSS and related organisation as Sangh Parivar - there are women in the family, respect for the elders, a sense of compassion and affection - which is not in the RSS. Now I will not call RSS as Sangh Parivar!"

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had termed the attack on Kerala nuns as 'result of the vicious propaganda'. Rahul in his Tweet had written, "The attack in UP on nuns from Kerala is a result of the vicious propaganda run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and trample the minorities. Time for us as a nation to introspect and take corrective steps to defeat such divisive forces."

