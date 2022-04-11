UP Govt, Punjab Cong's Official Twitter Handles Hacked; Hackers Post NFT-related Content

After the twitter account of the Office of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was hacked on Saturday, strange tweets from the official twitter account of the Government of UP were posted on Monday. Although the tweets were deleted shortly after.

One tweet said, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your beanz. Take the red bean fren."

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday morning. Since then, the account posted over 100 tweets and multiple posts tagging random users.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet with a GIF image that read, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim Your Beanz."

Punjab Congress' official Twitter handle hacked. pic.twitter.com/wXcNuKjsoQ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Most of the tweets seemed to be from bots linked to activities like digital assets which includes non-fungible token (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies. The Twitter handle of Punjab Congress has around 184 thousand followers.

The hacking of accounts used to disseminate information among the masses has raised worries in recent days.

UP Chief Minister's official Twitter handle hacked

Just hours later, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office's official Twitter account was also temporarily hacked, according to a senior officer, who promised that those involved will face the harshest punishment.

A case has been filed in this regard at the Lucknow Cyber Crime Police Station. The hackers replaced the profile picture of the account with a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets before the handle, @CMOfficeUP, was recovered.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/aRQyM3dqEk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2022

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night on Saturday. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,” the senior official told reporters More than 40 lakh people follow @CMOfficeUP on Twitter.

"There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9," the Uttar Pradesh government said later in a Hindi tweet. They sent out a few tweets, which were quickly recovered."

After a thorough investigation by cyber experts, the hackers will face the harshest punishment possible, according to the statement.

Speaking on Saturday, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said an FIR was registered with the Cyber Cell of UP police against unidentified persons. “An investigation is being done very seriously. We will identify those responsible and will take action against them,” he said.

A few hours later, the account was partially restored and the tweets posted by the handle when the account was hacked were deleted.