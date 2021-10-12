UP Govt Spokesperson Dubs Political Ardas' By Opposition In Lakhimpur A 'flop Show'

The "political ardas" organised by the opposition parties in Lakhimpur Kheri in the name of paying tributes to the farmers who died in violence there was a "flop show", a UP government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The state government spokesperson further said people of Lakhimpur have "shown the mirror" to the opposition, which was out on a campaign to "divide society for vote bank".

"Not only in Lakhimpur, people of the entire state are satisfied with quick decisions of the Yogi Adityanath government on the Lakhimpur incident," he claimed.

"This was proved by the fact that the leaders of the opposition parties, who claimed to have gathered a crowd of 50,000, could not mobilise even 1,000 people," he said.

"Not only this, the opposition unity on the vote bank politics on farmers collapsed when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who shed crocodile tears, was not even given a chance to speak from the stage," the spokesperson said.

This shows that Congress politics from the shoulders of farmers of state will not work in UP, he said.

Today, in the name of 'ardas' in Lakhimpur, the “drama of the leaders of the opposition was discarded by the public", he said, adding that this is also a proof that people are with the decisions of the state government.

"Due to this, the opposition has started fighting among themselves. Not allowing Priyanka Gandhi speak from the stage is a proof that leaders of the opposition are trying to pull each other's leg in the name of farmers," he added.

The "political ardas" organised by the opposition parties in the name of paying tributes to the farmers was a "flop show", he claimed.

The spokesperson asked where were these leaders when sugar mills were closed, crores of rupees of sugarcane farmers were pending and the middlemen used to buy farmers' crops at throwaway prices.

"During the coronavirus period, when people of the state were in a conflict between life and livelihood, then these leaders were resting in their homes. Not only farmers but the whole world is witness to the historic work done by Yogi Adityanath in the interest of farmers since he became the chief minister in 2017," he said.

During the coronavirus period, the example set by the CM to protect lives and livelihoods of people was praised by international bodies like the World Health Organization, he claimed.

"The Lakhimpur incident is sad and unfortunate. CM Adityanath himself has expressed grief on it many times," he said.

Not only this, he immediately decided to get an FIR registered, a judicial inquiry ordered besides financial assistance to families of the farmers, he said.

The CM has made it clear that against whomever evidence is found, his arrest will be done and strict action will be taken against him irrespective of his background, the spokesperson said.

"Everyone is watching the compliance of his decision," he said.

Image: PTI