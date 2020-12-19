'UP Govt Using Population As Excuse For Providing Poor Education To Children': Delhi CM

In a fresh attack against the Uttar Pradesh government, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that the BJP government in UP is using the state’s large population as an “excuse for failing to provide good education to its children.”

Targeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet, Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is the responsibility of our governments to provide good education and bright future to children, whether their population is 5 lakh or 5 crore. Good governments don't make excuses.”

बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा और उज्जवल भविष्य देना हर सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है, फिर चाहे वो 5 लाख हों या 5 करोड़।



अच्छी सरकारें बहाने नहीं बनाती https://t.co/u3zmsxnElD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2020

Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also governs the Education Ministry, also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government said that “lack of quality education reflects the inability of the state government.”

“Now this excuse will not work CM Yogi Adityanath. If you cannot provide good education to the large population of UP, then it is your inability, what is the fault of the people of the state? If not, then leave it, the public will choose a man who has the ability to give good education to the children of the large state,” he said in a tweet.

The AAP leaders were reacting to a news article which quoted the CM Yogi saying that the total number of children Delhi are admitted in UP’s basic schools.

Delhi versus UP

The verbal tussle between the BJP and AAP comes after Manish Sisodia accepted UP Education Minister Satish Dwivedi’s offer to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools. Sisodia said he will visit Lucknow next week for an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Sisodia said the decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 has made the state government talk over issues of education and electricity.

According to media reports, Dwivedi had asked them to visit the schools in Uttar Pradesh after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities. He did so while announcing that the AAP will contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in India's most populous state in 2022.

