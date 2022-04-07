UP: In Bareilly, Man Thrashed By Mob For Praising PM Modi & CM Yogi; Police Nab Suspects

In a bizarre fold of events, a man was allegedly thrashed and gravely injured for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The victim, identified as Kamran, was thrashed fiercely by a mob in UP's Bareilly district, for praising both the leaders. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Baradari Police after the individual openly praised PM Modi-led Centre and CM Yogi-led UP.

Reports suggest that Kamran was all praises for both BJP personalities and even drew the duo's parallels with Lord Ram and Krishna when members of the locality pounced on him and attacked. Kamran praised the Centre-run and state-announced schemes when the displeased crowd resorted to violence to overturn his stance.

While Kamran suffered serious head injuries, he was reportedly sent to the district hospital for medical attention.

Bareilly police file FIR against 5 over thrashing a man for praising for PM Modi & CM Yogi

After being beaten up by the mob, Kamran filed a complaint with the police, who swiftly launched a probe to nab the attackers. Kamran told media reporters that he mentioned to the mob that he had placed his vote in favour of BJP in preceding elections and that PM Modi was an embodiment of Lord Ram. He had also commended the way roles PM Modi undertook as a leader and the approach to his leadership.

Kamran further said that he perceived CM Yogi as Lord Krishna who is providing everything as basic as ration and healthcare.

"They (mob) were opposing this (praising BJP leaders) stance of mine," Kamran said to media reporters while stating the incident took place around five days ago.

"I have appealed to BJP workers that support those who support you," he said,

Meanwhile, Baradari Police Inspector Niraj Malik said that Kamran's nephew along with his aides thrashed him and a formal complaint has been filed against the 5 suspects.

Speaking on the incident, Danish Azad, who is MoS Minority Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, said, "After Kushinagar, there was a beating in Bareilly for praising PM Modi and CM Yogi.

"Every District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have been instructed that nothing like this should happen in the sensitive area. We will not let the law and order be disrupted. We are working on the inputs of the intelligence agency," the MoS said.

"I assure Kamran and every citizen of Uttar Pradesh that we are committed to civil society and will not allow any wrong to happen to anyone. We will impose strict action and penalties are taken against the guilty," he added.