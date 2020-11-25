UP Law Minister Justifies State Govt's Ordinance Against Love Jihad; Claims 'many Cases'

Amid the growing chorus in BJP to act against 'Love Jihad', the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an ordinance against unlawful conversions in the state. It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had made a public announcement in this regard during his election campaign on October 31. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that the state government had come across many cases where young girls and women are lured into marriage by deception.

UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak speaks to Republic over unlawful conversions

Asserting that this new ordinance will help to reduce the crime rate against women in the state, Pathak said after the implementation of this rule, if a woman is forced into unlawful conversions before getting married then the marriage will be considered invalid. He added, 'If people want to change the religion before getting married, then they will have to inform the district magistrate two months before getting married, so that the magistrate can put out a notice for the same.' He added, 'the UP Law Minister mentioned that if anyone raises objection to the marriage then the marriage will not take place.'

Slamming the lobbies & groups that have criticized this law against unlawful conversion Pathak said, "Majority of the muslim gurus/leaders across the country have openly accepted this new law. There wouldn't have been a better ordinance than this for the whole country and Uttar Pradesh. "

Addressing the increasing instances of unlawful religious conversion in UP's Meerut and Bulandshahr, the Minister said that this ordinance is not to target any particular individual or group. 'It will rather ensure that crime rate in the state decreases significantly,' he added.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

As per some organisations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. He also stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

