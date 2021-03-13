UP Law Minister Rebukes Akhilesh Yadav For Claiming Reporters Attacked His Party Workers

After the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers heckled reporters in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak while speaking to Republic Media Network said that the incident of Moradabad is a direct attack on journalists. Speaking further, the Law Minister said that after watching the video, which has now gone viral on social media, anyone can say that the party workers have beaten journalists badly.

UP Law Minister speaks to Republic

Stating that this incident of violence is extremely condemnable, Pathak said that he stands by his journalist's brothers. He said, "It is our government's responsibility to provide them proper security." When asked to comment on Akhilesh Yadav claiming that it was reporters who attacked his party workers, the Minister said, "Those who have Z+ security, how can they be attacked?" If you see the footage, everything will be cleared, he added.

Akhilesh Yadav breaks silence on Moradabad incident

Breaking his silence on the Moradabad incident when Samajwadi Party (SP) workers attacked reporters in his presence, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the 'attack was done by the press at someone's behest'. Defending his workers' action, Yadav claimed a conspiracy was afoot to trap him and his workers in the lift. Lashing out at the media, he claimed that the press was 'attacking Samajwadis and that such attacks will continue till elections'.

Did a normal attack happen on us in Moradabad? First, they cut off supply to the lift - that did not become news. Who shut off the lift supply trapping us inside? And what the press did, on whose direction did they do that? These attacks will not stop till elections are over. Samajwadis must be ready to face such attacks," he said while addressing a rally in Rampur.

What happened at Moradabad?

On Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers attacked reporters in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The video from the incident shows how Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel, along with SP workers, heckled media persons in full public view at Hotel Holiday Regency while the former UP CM watched on. In multiple videos of the attack doing rounds, SP workers can be seen heckling a reporter who attempted to pose questions to Akhilesh Yadav following which the reporter falls to the ground. SP workers, sporting red caps, can be seen pushing media persons following which Akhilesh Yadav is heard telling the media that the reporter was working for a 'BJP's channel'.