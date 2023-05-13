UP Local Body Polls: Akhilesh Claims Miscounting Of Votes In Gorakhpur; Demands EC Action

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has made allegations that the votes counted for the Gorakhpur region was more than the votes actually polled during the Uttar Pradesh Urban bodies election in the region. He has urged the Election Commission to take immediate cognisance into the matter and take necessary action. Amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping up the Uttar Pradesh local body polls on Saturday, the allegations of the former UP chief minister has sparked another political debate in the state.

Yadav in his tweet also demanded a recounting of the votes, to ascertain if any wrongful conduct in the counting was found. He wrote, "The Election Commission should take immediate cognizance of the news of rigged counting of more votes than the votes polled in Gorakhpur and check the veracity of the vote counting and get the recounting done if found wrong."

BJP won all 17 Mayor seats in UP's Urban Local Bodies polls

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party president had tweeted before the counting of the votes. "It is hoped that the Election Commission will keep telling the figures after each round so that the trust of people remains intact.''

In another tweet, Akhilesh Yadav even shared a video and alleged that BJP was winning by fraudulent vote counting and not by voting. He said, "In UP, the BJP is using every trick to win the elections." He added that counting of votes at those places, where the BJP is likely to lose is being done slowly and officers are being pressurised for arbitrary recounting.

Meanwhile, the BJP won all the 17 Mayor seats, and took a clear lead in the Nagar Panchayat polls and the Nagar Palika Parishad polls. According to the latest figures, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is looking well on course to continue its dominance in municipal corporations. The Samajwadi Party retained its place as the second-largest party in the state's Urban body polls.

Meanwhile, the results of the UP Local Body polls are considered to be of significant importance, as it was the last test for the political parties before the crucial 2024 general elections. Notably, UP has representation of 80 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, which is maximum in numbers in any state of the country. The polls for the ULB (Urban Local Bodies) in Uttar Pradesh were held on May 4 and May 11, in two phases. The counting of the votes was concluded on May 13.