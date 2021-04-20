UP Lockdown: Minister Sidharth Nath Singh Speaks To Republic On State's COVID-19 Fight

After the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court (HC) order that had directed lockdown to be imposed in 5 cities in Uttar Pradesh amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, state Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the Minister said that the state government has increased the number of beds and oxygen supply in UP.

Sidharth Nath Singh said, "DRDO has also stepped in now. A lot of efforts have been put in. We have enough vials. 25,000 vials of Remdesivir have reached the state today only."

Stating that the state government is following a balanced approach, the UP Minister said that there are adequate supplies of Oxygen and Remdesivir. He said that there is enough availability of oxygen in the state. When asked to comment about the ongoing black marketing of the COVID-19 drug, he said that a full crackdown on black marketing is currently underway by the UP government.

Nath said, "We are raiding and arresting people involved in black marketing of Remdesivir. we are imposing National Security Act (NSA) against the guilty."

Informing that there is a helpline number in each and every state, the UP Minister said that CM Yogi Adityanath-led government is ramping up the number of hospitals beds in Lucknow as well. He further mentioned that as of now 19 hospitals are being converted into COVID-19 facility. Remarking that the state's Health department is hearing up for the new vaccination drive, he said, "There will be no problem. We are directly in touch with the concerned authorities."

Urging the people to stay indoors and work from home, Nath said that CM Yogi has taken note of the current situation of migrant workers in the state. He informed that the UP CM had taken a meeting in this regards, around 10 days ago. Stating that around 40 lakh workers were being taken care of earlier, he said that this time too, the UP government will look after them. "Buses were provided to them. Believe in your government and believe in your Chief Minister," he added.

Moments after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court (HC) order that had directed lockdown to be imposed in five cities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown across the state. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

As Indian continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded over 8,79,831 positive cases, out of which, 6,61,311 have successfully recovered and 9,997 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 28,211 new cases, 10,978 fresh recoveries and 167 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,08,523.

