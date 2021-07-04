UP Mahila Cong President Accuses State VP Of Molestation; Pulls Up Priyanka For Situation

In yet another setback to the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh's Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari accused Uttar Pradesh Congress Vice President Yogesh Dixit of molestation. Moreover, while accusing the party, she asserted that under Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, there is no respect for women within it.

Congress leader alleges no respect of women in party

The incident took place at the venue of the two-day training camp organised by Congress for the party's block presidents of 10 districts, virtually being addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Terming Yogesh Dixit 'mannerless' and accusing him of disrespecting women, she left the party's training camp at Govind Vihar Ashram of Vrindavan. While leaving, she was heard saying, "This is happening under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, there is no respect for women."

"These people have no manners. This kind of treatment of women at the Congress training camp is highly condemnable. When the party is at zero, then this is their condition. If they do well they will go mad. BJP is better than this," she added.

Strangely, a few months back the Congress party had hit out at the BJP over the issue of women’s safety. Addressing a poll rally in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had brought up the case where two nuns were allegedly harassed by BJP workers, and said, "They will only call you mother, sister, daughter. They do not respect your identity as a woman. We are proud to be mothers, we are proud to be wives, we are proud to be sisters, daughters. But over and above it all, we are proud to be women…You are the strength of this country, you are the strength of this society. You carry it on your shoulders.”

Now, that a woman from Congress is claiming that there is no respect for women within the party, it would be interesting to say what the Congres party and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to say.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)