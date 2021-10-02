UP: Mayawati Slams BJP, Says 'projects Of Public Interest Remain Unfinished'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BSP president Mayawati on Saturday, October 2, stated that the BJP-led government has failed to work as per the public's interests. Mayawati said that many projects that were initiated for the welfare of people when the BSP was in power are renamed and implemented by the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Referring to the public's satisfaction during the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government, Mayawati wrote on Twitter, "During the BSP government, various districts of UP, including Agra, houses were built for the poor, which was appreciated by the public. But due to the change of power, many such projects of public interest remained unfinished, which were not completed earlier by the SP, and now the BJP government has not considered the same. Very sad."

She added that the state of UP and the country both are witnesses to the narrow politics and caste hatred of BJP and SP. Both parties changed the names of the schemes of the BSP government but but failed to implement them the same way. She said, "This will be recorded as a black chapter."

Earlier, Mayawati had declared that her party will contest all elections “small and big” on its own in the future, signalling the end of the much-discussed Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha elections.

She had tweeted, “Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also the anti-BSP and anti-Dalit decisions like reservation in promotions and bad law and order during the SP rule in 2012-2017, BSP adhered to the gathbandhan dharma with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country."

BSP to go solo

In August, BSP decided to fight all elections alone and without merging with any other political parties. Addressing the media, BSP General Secretary SC Mishra reiterated the party's decision.

He said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state." "The party has an alliance with only the people of the state and not any political party," he added.

(Image: PTI)