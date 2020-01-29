Leaders Need To Be Visionary, Not Educated; Educated People Spoiling Society: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Jail and Public Service Management Jai Kumar Singh on Wednesday addressed the students at the Seth Ram Gulam Patel Memorial college.

During his address to the students, he shared his experience of being a high school pass-out and how he has officers and jailers who work under him.

Making a bizarre statement, the MoS opined on how a leader doesn't have to be educated.

In his statement, the UP Minister said, "Leaders need to be visionary, they don't need to be educated." In defence of his statement, the Minister of State added that educated people are 'spoiling' the society

READ | BIZARRE: Punjab Health Minister reasons 'dieting' for the state to slip starvation rating

Punjab Health Minister's bizarre statement on Starvation Rating

Earlier, on January 3, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in a preposterous justification, cited 'dieting' for the state slipping down in the rankings of the NITI Aayog's starvation report. According to the Punjab Minister, the lowering in the ranking occurred with more people taking to 'dieting' these days.

"Punjab's diet is so heavy and healthy, the food is so nice. There's nobody from Punjab who has to sleep hungry. If people are eating less, it is to lose weight," Balbir Singh Sidhu said. Punjab has decreased its position from two points to stand at 12, in comparison to its 10th position last time. As many as 25 states and Union Territories have failed to address "hunger and malnutrition," as per the NITI Aayog report.

READ | Kapil Mishra's bizarre Delhi polls comment stirs controversy, calls it 'India vs Pakistan'

READ | Keshav Maurya slams "totally mad" SP for bizarre promise of pension to anti-CAA protesters