Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated in the upcoming 2S022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. On Wednesday, Yadav announced his party's alliance with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and declared their slogan 'Khadeda Howe', a call to "drive out" the BJP from the state. This comes after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had coined the term 'Khela Hobe' during the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year.

In response to Yadav's 'Khadeda Howe' slogan, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that will be neither 'Khela Hobe' nor 'Khadeda Hobe' in the state. Instead, Singh has affirmed that only development will take place in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister added that the BJP has only focused on development during the last five years. In addition, Singh has also accused the Samajwadi Party and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of replicating the 'massacre, violence and anarchy taking place in West Bengal in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh mein na to 'Khela Hobe' hoga aur na hee 'Khadeda Howe' hoga yahaan par sirf 'Vikas Hobe' hoga (There will be neither "Khela Hobe" nor "Khadeda Howe" in Uttar Pradesh, there will only be development in the state," said Siddharth Nath Singh. "Over the past five years we focussed on only developing the state and we neither played with anyone nor pushed away people. Even now we are only thinking about the development of the state," the minister added.

'It will be Khadeda Hobe in Uttar Pradesh': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a rally on Wednesday, Yadav stated that the 'door through which the BJP came to power has been closed' by the SBSP. He added that the SP and the SBSP alliance will make 'people sitting in Delhi and Lucknow angry', thereby exuding confidence that the alliance of two parties will defeat the BJP which is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

"I had said in Lucknow, the door through which BJP came to power has been shut by Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP chief) and we (SP) have put a lock on it. After Khela Hobe in Bengal, it will be Khadeda Hobe (drive out) in UP. When the red and yellow colours of the SP and the SBSP unite, people sitting in Delhi and Lucknow becom 'laal-pila' (angry)," said Akhilesh Yadav. "We are the people who follow the principles of Babasaheb (BR Ambedkar) and Lohia (Ram Manohar Lohia). When we move forward unitedly, there would be no match to this strength. When this rally had not been announced, people were speculating on which party will win how many seats. Now, they are saying there is no match to this alliance. When the SBSP and SP have united, maybe the public will help us win 400 seats in UP," Yadav added.

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats.

Uttar Pradesh is set to polls in March next year.

With ANI inputs