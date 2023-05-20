UP Minister Danish Ansari Accuses Opposition SP, BSP Of Misleading Muslim Community

Minister of State for Minorities Welfare of Uttar Pradesh Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday accused the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of misleading and cheating the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters here, Ansari said, "The SP and the BSP formed the government after taking our votes but did not do any work for the progress of the Muslim community." "SP people are upset as they are not coming to power because the public has sidelined them," he said "Their only agenda has been to fulfil their personal political interests by gaining power in any way," the minister added.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ansari said his government has made better arrangements for 25,744 people of the state going on Haj so that they do not face any problems during the journey.

"The first flight for Haj will be take off from Lucknow on May 21 and 25,744 Haj pilgrims are going from all over Uttar Pradesh," he added Ansari further said the Muslim community has strongly supported the BJP in the municipal elections.