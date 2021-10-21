UP Minister Defends Centre On Surging Fuel Prices, Claims 95% People Don't Use Petrol

Upendra Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh MLA from Phephana found himself surrounded with controversy on Thursday after he made a contentious statement dismissing the criticism on the rising petrol and diesel prices in the country. The minister of state, while speaking to the press in Jalaun claimed that 95% of the population is not affected by the rising prices of petrol as they don’t need it, only a handful of 4-5 people drive four-wheeler vehicles, who are being affected by the surge in the fuel price.

Uttar Pradesh Minister claims only handful people have four-wheelers who use petrol, 95% people don't

The video featuring the minister’s statement has gone viral, where he can be heard dismissing allegations made by the opposition parties on the hiking petrol and diesel prices, the minister claimed that the opposition in the country doesn’t have any real agenda and thus they keep attacking the government on petrol surge.

The minister said further said, “Only a handful of people use 4-wheelers & need petrol. 95% of people don't need petrol.”

Defending the government, the minister claimed that the double engine BJP government has doubled the per capita income of the people after assuming the charge. "You compare numbers from before 2014 to current figures. Following the formation of Modiji's and Yogiji's governments, per capita income has more than doubled,” he said.

#WATCH | Jalaun: UP Min Upendra Tiwari says, "...Only a handful of people use 4-wheelers & need petrol. 95% of people don't need petrol. Over 100 cr vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people...If you compare (fuel price) to per capita income, prices are very low now" pic.twitter.com/rNbVeiI7Qw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2021

He went on to highlight the government’s policies saying that the BJP administration is providing free food, electricity and even free education and vaccination to people. He said, “Over 100 cr vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people.”

The minister’s statement comes at the time when the petrol and diesel prices surged on the second consecutive day on Thursday. Contrary to the claims of the minister, the higher fuel costs impact every citizen indirectly, as the rising prices lead to an increase in the price of all commodities, including foodgrain, fruit and vegetables -- that are transported from one part of the country to another.

Rising fuel prices

The minister's remark comes as fuel prices in most regions of the country have surpassed Rs 100 per litre, and diesel prices are close to that level. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have increased by 35-40 paise, with diesel prices following suit. Today's petrol price in Delhi is Rs 106.54 per litre, while diesel is Rs 95.27 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 112.44 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 103.26 per litre. Significantly, fuel prices have risen from the past four days, with the most recent increase being on Sunday, October 17. On Monday and Tuesday, however, the pricing remained steady.

Image: ANI/ PTI