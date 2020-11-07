UP Minister Reacts To Mayawati, Akhilesh Remark Over Action On Farmers For Stubble Burning

Responding to the criticisms and allegations of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav BSP Chief Mayawati over the alleged arrest of farmers in UP for stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Pathak on Saturday said: "we are concerned and working on the issue of air pollution."

Mayawati on Saturday took to Twitter and appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to make farmers aware about stubble burning and its impact on air pollution, before initiating any action against them.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The atrocities on farmers in the garb of pollution caused due to stubble burning in UP is extremely condemnable. The government before taking any action against farmers, should make them aware and give them necessary assistance. This is the demand of the BSP." The tweet by Mayawati comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with them when action is taken against stubble burning.

यू.पी. में फैले प्रदूषण को लेकर खासकर यहाँ पराली जलाने की आड़ में किसानों के साथ हो रही जुल्म-ज्यादती अति निन्दनीय। जबकि इस मामले में सरकार को कोई भी कार्यवाही करने से पहले, उन्हें जागरूक व जरूरी सहायता देने की भी जरूरत। बी.एस.पी.की यह मांग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at the state government on Saturday. Taking to Twitter he too said, "Those sending farmers to jail in the name of environmental pollution for stubble burning should tell when will those people be jailed who are spreading political pollution."

"Kisan ab BJP ka khet khod denge" (Farmers will now dig field of BJP), in a way possibly stating that people will now dig the grave of BJP government. He also added the hashtag #Nahi_Chahiye_BJP (No more BJP).

पर्यावरण प्रदूषण के बहाने पराली जलाने के नाम पर किसानों को जेलों में डालनेवाले महानुभाव बताएं कि राजनीतिक प्रदूषण फैलानेवालों को जेल कब होगी.



किसान अब भाजपा का खेत खोद देंगे. #नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 5, 2020

CM directs departments to run awareness campaign

These remarks from the opposition parties in UP come after the reports of cases being filed against farmers for burning stubble. A report from news agency PTI stated that at least 30 farmers in UP have been booked in the past two days for allegedly burning stubble. Eight of them were sent to jail as they couldn't pay the fine, the report added.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, have banned stubble or crop residue burning to check air pollution. The incidents were reported even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said new experiments to use crop residue should be encouraged and projects to prepare biofuel/power from stubble should be reviewed.

"The farmers should be made aware of the impacts of stubble burning on the environment and pollution caused by it and asked the Agriculture Department to run awareness programmes for this. It should be ensured that farmers should not be misbehaved with or harassed while taking action against stubble burning," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

"Effective use of stubble can help farmers in increasing their income," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

