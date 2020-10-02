Hathras Horror: Derek O'Brien Manhandled On Camera Enroute; UP Minister Claims 'drama'

In the wake of a TMC delegation seeking to visit Hathras, Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday slammed the politicisation of the gangrape case. TMC leaders including parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and ex-MP Mamata Thakur were stopped by the police around 1.5 km from the victim's house. As per a video posted by ANI, O'Brien is seen being pulled away and pushed to the ground with police personnel surrounding him.

Moreover, Thakur alleged that TMC MP Pratima Mondal was not only lathi-charged, but also manhandled by male police officers. Terming O'Brien as a "good friend", Sidharth Nath Singh opined that the former was known for "dramatics". According to him, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP was exhibiting these skills in Hathras.

The entire issue is being politicised & people are simply touring Hathras. Mr Derek is one of my good friends. He is an amazing character of dramatics & has finally found a place in Hathras to exhibit his skills: SN Singh, UP Minister, on TMC members pushed by police in Hathras

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

FIR filed against Congress leaders

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and scores of party workers were also prevented from meeting the gangrape victim's family in Hathras. After their cars were stopped at the Delhi-UP border by the police, they started to march on foot. However, a large contingent of policemen tried to convince them not to proceed ahead in the wake of Section 144 being imposed in Hathras district.

Thereafter, Congress alleged that Rahul Gandhi fell to the ground on the Yamuna Expressway after being pushed by the UP police personnel. Subsequently, senior party leaders including the former Congress president and Priyanka Vadra were temporarily detained by the police and escorted back to Delhi. An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, 153 identified persons and 50 unknown individuals. They were charged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police alleged that the Congress workers entered into a physical scuffle with its personnel after Rahul Gandhi and others refused to heed their advice to turn back. It added that social distancing was not observed, with many people not wearing masks. Another FIR has been registered against 53 Congress workers including state president Ajay Lallu for allegedly damaging a police car and injuring some police personnel under Sections 332, 353, 427, 323, 354, 147 and 148 of the IPC.

