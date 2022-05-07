UP Minister Says 'no VIP Culture' In CM Yogi's Govt; Uses Hand Pump To Take Bath

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Saturday shared an image of himself using a hand pump to take a bath, reportedly at a supporters house in Chak Kanhau village of Shahjahanpur district. While sharing the picture, the UP Minister specified that there is no VIP culture in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-state government.

In another image on Twitter, the minister was seen getting ready after taking a bath. "This is the difference between the Yogi government and the previous governments. In Yogi Sarkar, there is no distance between the general public and the government, neither any difference nor any VIP culture," Nandi said.

योगी सरकार और पिछली सरकारों में यही अंतर है। योगी सरकार में आम जनता और सरकार के बीच में न कोई दूरी है और न ही कोई अंतर और न ही कोई वीआईपी कल्चर। pic.twitter.com/tUZ0kFbV7R — Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' (@NandiGuptaBJP) May 7, 2022

On April 30, UP Minister Nandi was seen taking a shower with hand pump water at another supporter's house in Bharataul village of the state. He had shared a video of the same on Koo. As per reports, the minister was inspecting the implementation of development and welfare programmes in these areas.

Who is Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi?

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi was previously with parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress. In 2017, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nandi is a legislator from the Allahabad South assembly constituency and he currently takes care of various portfolios like Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.