Scoffing at Congress' poll promises in Uttar Pradesh, UP minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday, suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be renamed as 'Priyanka Ghoshna'. Referring to Vadra's promise to allot 40% poll tickets to women, Khanna claimed that Congress always makes announcements but excuses after polls. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

BJP: 'Congress makes promises first, then excuses'

Her name should be changed from Priyanka Gandhi to 'Priyanka Ghoshna'...Congress always makes announcements but makes excuses after poll...Have (poll) promises been implemented in Congress-ruled states...?: UP Minister Suresh Khanna on 40% women seats in polls announced by Cong pic.twitter.com/ptfYrIiHHa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2021

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.

On Tuesday, Congress announced that it has allocated 40% of its poll tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll to women. Flanked by Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and Aradhana Misra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that 'women are not coming together' and this had to be changed. Her move has been criticised by BSP Supremo Mayawati, questioning why 33% reservation has not been given to women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

"If it (proportion of tickets allocated to women) increases here, it will increase at the national level too. The rationale for this is that women are not coming together to become a force. The political parties feel that they can make women happy by giving a gas cylinder of Rs.2000. But the struggle of women is a very long one," said Vadra.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi party. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.