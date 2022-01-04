UP Minister Slams AIMPLB For Opposing Surya Namaskar, Says 'working To Distract Muslims'

After the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday opposed a directive by the Central government to organise a 'Surya Namaskar' programme in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Minority Minister Mohsin Raza slammed the AIMPLB, accusing them of distracting the Muslim community.

Speaking to Republic, the UP Minority Minister said, "The Constitution is of the country and no personal Constitution can ever be created. This board (AIMPLB) does the work of leading people astray, particularly the Muslim community. Their business is shut now after the BJP formed a government here. People who do 'Namaskar' to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will have a problem with 'Surya Namaskar.' Now that they have stopped getting platforms."

'Surya Namaskar' not allowed in Islam: AIMPLB

The 'Surya Namaskar' programme is being organised in schools across the country between January 1 to 7 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. However, the AIMPLB has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it.

General secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said, "Worshiping the Sun as a deity is not allowed in Islam and other religions. Therefore the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values ​​of the Constitution. If the government has to organise any programme in schools on Independence Day, then it should organise a programme of songs and music related to patriotism so that people of all religions can take part in it. Such a programme should not be organised in schools that people of other religions face trouble in participating."

Ayush Ministry launches Surya Namaskar challenge

Meanwhile, the Ministry of AYUSH, on Monday, launched a Surya Namaskar programme with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiative is in line with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking 75 years of India's independence. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness International Yoga academy in Hyderabad.