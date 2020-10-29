UP Minister Slams Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav; Alleges That Duo 'looted' People When In Power

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of "looting" people when they were in power. His comments came after Mayawati, earlier in the day, said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to SP-BSP alliance was a 'big mistake'.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that the BSP supremo is now recollecting her faults.

"Mayawati Ji is now recollecting all her faults one by one. She and Akhilesh both are now remembering their past mistakes but both of them have made the mistake of looting people whenever they were in power and filling their own lockers," said Singh.

Mayawati Slams SP, Terms Earlier Alliance As A 'big Mistake'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to SP-BSP alliance was a 'big mistake'. Her statement comes days before the seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP supremo stated that when her party saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them. She further stated that her party has decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, adding that BSP is willing to give its vote to BJP candidate.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

