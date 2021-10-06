UP Minister Slams Rahul's Lakhimpur Visit; 'deterioration Of Situation Can't Be Allowed'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh addressed a press brief on the situation in Lakhimpur-Kheri on Wednesday stating that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was working towards arresting the culprits. Talking about the detentions of politicians who were attempting to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, the UP Minister assured that political leaders would be allowed to visit the region once the situation was brought under control.

"We're working to keep things under control and we'll soon allow them (political leaders) to visit (Lakhimpur Kheri) but we're doing what's required at this moment. Yogi govt is committed to arrest the culprits and take strict action against them. Let the situation come under control and the last rites of the bodies be performed. When these things will happen, we'll allow them," he said.

UP Minister hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Sidharth Nath Singh accused the Opposition parties of engaging in politics over the incident, asking them to refrain from creating further obstacles by attempting to enter the violence-hit area. "Opposition is doing politics. So that there is no obstacle, the government took steps and prayed to them not to go to the area right now. The deterioration of the atmosphere cannot be allowed, but another Congress 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) got excited, took out a delegation and held a press conference when permission was not given," he said.

"They forget that the massacre of Sardars had happened under the Congress party which brought in Emergency. He (Rahul) says that I want to go to get information, if you do not know anything yet, then why are you jumping so much?," he added.

Rahul Gandhi departs for Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has refused to allow a 5-member Congress delegation led by ex-party president Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. However, Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi - have departed to Lucknow on a flight. The entry of political leaders has been barred owing to the imposition of Section 144. Several politicians such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Akhilesh Yadav and others have been detained when they attempted to visit the region.