UP Minister Sunil Bharala Assures Support To Owaisi's Attackers; Seeks 'impartial Inquiry'

Stoking a row ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, state Minister Sunil Bharala assured support to the persons accused of attacking Asaduddin Owaisi's car. He met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who have been arrested in connection with this case, on Tuesday and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage.

Sunil Bharala remarked, "Sachin Sharma's parents said that our innocent son has been sent to jail in the case of an attack on the AIMIM chief. We went to meet his family. I met his sister, father, mother and younger brother. They talked about a comprehensive probe. No one becomes a criminal just because an FIR is registered against him."

"In the CCTV camera, the assailants are seen wearing masks. Their faces are not clearly visible. That is the argument of their parents as well. They want these faces to be sent to the forensic agency and a probe should be conducted. Their mobile location is a matter of investigation," the UP Minister said.

Attack on Owaisi's car

On February 3, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. According to him, the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza.

In the aftermath of this incident, the AIMIM chief was provided Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha later, he turned down the Z security cover, making it clear that he does not fear death. Demanding that the assailants be booked under UAPA, Owaisi affirmed, "By giving me a Z category, you are saying that my life has more premium than other people of India. That is why I said I don't want a Z category. I have not come here for security I have come here for justice".