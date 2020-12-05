UP Minister Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Ban On PFI after ED's Massive Crackdown

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh minister and Chairman of Labour Welfare Board Sunil Bharala on Friday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). Citing its role in several anti-social activities and riots in the country and in UP, the minister demanded a strict ban on the organisation across India.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sunil Bharala said, “I have written a letter to the Home Minister to ban PFI since its engagement in a lot of anti-social and terrorist activities have come to light. Earlier, an organisation named SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) used to run in the country, which had a role in several terrorist activities and bombing incidents. The PFI appears to be the duplicate of this organisation. It is possible that the members of SIMI have joined the PFI.”

The UP minister further said that the radical outfit was earlier prevalent in Kerala, but now they have started instigating violence in Uttar Pradesh as well. “It was evident in the anti-CAA riots that shook the country in February this year. I would request Home Minister Amit Shah to ban the outfit with immediate effect,” he added.

READ | Massive Crackdown On PFI Over Anti-CAA Violence; ED Raids 26 Locations Country-wide

PFI linked to Delhi riots? ED conducts raids

The call to ban Popular Front of India came just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 26 locations across the country in connection with the radical group's alleged links with the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots of February. According to sources, PFI's alleged role in fuelling violence emerged through copious amounts of transactions to and from the outfit's bank accounts during the riots.

READ | ED Conducts Raid At Locations Of PFI Chairman OMA Salam & National Secy Elamaram

The scrutiny of transactions into PFI's bank accounts has revealed that Rs 120 crore was credited into its accounts including Rs 50 lakh from foreign entities, some which lacked FCRA approval. This massive amount was then allegedly funnelled and withdrawn from the outfit's accounts across the country, including branches located at the hub of riot-hit areas, leaving only a nominal amount as balance.

The ED is attempting to establish the link between the credited funds and the withdrawal of huge amounts of money to the outfit's alleged involvement in fuelling the Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests that took place in the country. The agency has also established that the outfit received funds during the Shaheen Bagh protests.

READ | ED Set To Intensify Anti-CAA Protests Probe; Says Investigating PFI-Bhim Army Links

READ | 'Shameful Act': Centre Slams Cong Over Rahul's Meet With PFI Linked Journalist's Kin