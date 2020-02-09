UP MLA Vikram Saini Offers To Re-settle 25 Pak Hindu Refugee Families In Muzaffarnagar

In order to counter the anti-CAA protests, BJP leader Vikram Saini has offered at least 25 Pakistani Hindu refugee families to re-settle in Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. This comes as a shocker because Kawal village was the focal point of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The BJP MLA reiterated that he has already expedited the settlement process for the refugees and he has also extended financial aid to five of them.

BJP MLA extends help to refugees

As per media reports, the BJP MLA from Khatauli constituency, Vikram Saini met five refugees on Saturday after they had come to India. These refugees allegedly faced religious persecution in Pakistan. Saini, while speaking to the media stated that he gave five of them Rs 5,000 each as aid and also promised them that he will facilitate their resettlement in Kawal village.

The BJP MLA, who also faces attempt-to-murder charges for the 2013 riots, said, "I want to do this in the national interest. The 25 families include seven who are already living in Muzaffarnagar. I want five bighas where these families can be settled. If such land cannot be found, I will donate my own land. We are planning to build two-bedroom houses with a toilet for them."

The Kawal riots

Thousands of people were displaced in the riots that took place at Kawal. Post this, Muslims have been concentrated in the ghettos of the village. They mostly work as farm labourers or run small shops.

These riots broke out as three youths were killed in Kawal village after an eve-teasing incident. This affected the Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas. The Kawal riots also claimed 60 lives and displaced over 50,000 people, mainly Muslims.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

As per CAA, the persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Christain, Zoroastrian and Buddhists communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh living in India before December 31, 2014, will be given Indian citizenship. The opposition is against the act citing that it violates Article 14 of the Consitution. There has been unrest in the northeastern states over the implementation of CAA owing to their cultural identity. Many non-BJP ruled states have also passed a resolution against the act.

