UP MLC Election Results Updates: BJP Candidates Emerge Victorious In 16 Out Of 27 Seats

Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway, with the BJP eyeing a clean sweep and becoming the single largest party in the state's Upper House. As 9 BJP candidates were already elected unanimously, polling took place on only 27 seats. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP earlier had 35 MLCs in the 100-member Council, and the nine new seats bring its total to 44. The ruling party is only seven votes short of a parliamentary majority.

The Samajwadi Party has 17 members in the UP Legislative Council, the BSP has four, while Congress and BJP allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party each have one. Two MLCs are members of the non-political teachers’ group, and two others are independent.

UP MLC Election results

BJP dominates MLC polls; wins 16 out of 27 seats

Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - BJP’s Om Prakash Singh wins

Lakhimpur Kheri - BJP’s Anoop Gupta wins

Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - BJP’s Ashish Yadav wins

Hardoi - BJP’s Ashok Agrawal wins

Badaun - BJP’s Vageesh Pathak wins

Banda-Hamirpur - BJP’s Jitendra Singh Sengar wins

Aligarh - BJP’s Rishipal Singh sins

Bulandshahr - BJP’s Narendra Bhati wins

Mirzapur-Sonbhadra - BJP’s Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet wins

Bahraich-Shravasti - BJP’s Pragya Tripathi wins

Sitapur - BJP’s Pavan Singh wins

Rae Bareli - BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh wins

Prayagraj - BJP’s KP Srivastava wins

Fatehpur - BJP’s Avinash Singh wins

Pratapgarh - BJP’s Hari Pratap Singh wins

Jaunpur - BJP’s Brijesh Singh wins

Nine BJP candidates who won unopposed are:

Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet - Mirzapur-Sonbhadra

Om Prakash Singh - Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri

Ashish Yadav - Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri

Vageesh Pathak - Badaun

Ashok Agrawal - Hardoi

Anoop Gupta - Lakhimpur Kheri

Jitendra Singh Sengar - Banda-Hamirpur

Rishipal Singh - Aligarh

Narendra Bhati - Bulandshahr

Addressing BJP workers a week ago, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said it was important for the party to win the 36 seats in order to advance his government’s growth agenda without any hurdle.

“Of these 36 seats, the BJP has won nine unopposed. If the party wins all the 36 seats, you can assume that it will have a two-thirds majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and have no problem in taking forward the development schemes expeditiously,” he said.

The Congress and BSP have not fielded any candidate in the legislative council polls, making it a direct contest between BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition in the state Assembly. Some independent candidates are also in the MLC poll fray.