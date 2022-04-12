Last Updated:

UP MLC Election Results Updates: BJP Candidates Emerge Victorious In 16 Out Of 27 Seats

UP MLC Election Results 2022: The ruling BJP has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats. Counting is underway for polls held in remaining 26 seats

Written By
Gloria Methri
Uttar Pradesh MLC elections

Image: PTI


Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway, with the BJP eyeing a clean sweep and becoming the single largest party in the state's Upper House. As 9 BJP candidates were already elected unanimously, polling took place on only 27 seats. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP earlier had 35 MLCs in the 100-member Council, and the nine new seats bring its total to 44. The ruling party is only seven votes short of a parliamentary majority. 

The Samajwadi Party has 17 members in the UP Legislative Council, the BSP has four, while Congress and BJP allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party each have one. Two MLCs are members of the non-political teachers’ group, and two others are independent.

READ | UP CM avers 'BJP to be 1st ruling party to get majority in Legislative Council in 40 yrs'

UP MLC Election results

 

BJP dominates MLC polls; wins 16 out of 27 seats

  • Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - BJP’s Om Prakash Singh wins
  • Lakhimpur Kheri - BJP’s Anoop Gupta wins
  • Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri - BJP’s Ashish Yadav wins
  • Hardoi - BJP’s Ashok Agrawal wins
  • Badaun - BJP’s Vageesh Pathak wins
  • Banda-Hamirpur - BJP’s Jitendra Singh Sengar wins
  • Aligarh - BJP’s Rishipal Singh sins
  • Bulandshahr - BJP’s Narendra Bhati wins
  • Mirzapur-Sonbhadra - BJP’s Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet wins
  • Bahraich-Shravasti - BJP’s Pragya Tripathi wins
  • Sitapur - BJP’s Pavan Singh wins
  • Rae Bareli - BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh wins
  • Prayagraj - BJP’s KP Srivastava wins
  • Fatehpur - BJP’s Avinash Singh wins
  • Pratapgarh - BJP’s Hari Pratap Singh wins
  • Jaunpur - BJP’s Brijesh Singh wins

Nine BJP candidates who won unopposed are:

 

  • Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet - Mirzapur-Sonbhadra
  • Om Prakash Singh - Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri
  • Ashish Yadav - Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri
  • Vageesh Pathak - Badaun
  • Ashok Agrawal - Hardoi
  • Anoop Gupta - Lakhimpur Kheri
  • Jitendra Singh Sengar - Banda-Hamirpur
  • Rishipal Singh - Aligarh
  • Narendra Bhati - Bulandshahr

Addressing BJP workers a week ago, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said it was important for the party to win the 36 seats in order to advance his government’s growth agenda without any hurdle. 

“Of these 36 seats, the BJP has won nine unopposed. If the party wins all the 36 seats, you can assume that it will have a two-thirds majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and have no problem in taking forward the development schemes expeditiously,” he said. 

The Congress and BSP have not fielded any candidate in the legislative council polls, making it a direct contest between BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition in the state Assembly. Some independent candidates are also in the MLC poll fray.

READ | UP MLC polls: SP alleges booth capturing by BJP in select polling centres; demands repoll
READ | Yogi Adityanath eyes 2/3rd majority in UP Legislative Council after BJP wins 9 MLC seats
READ | Akhilesh Yadav sacks SP members including former MLC Kailash Singh & Vijay Yadav
Tags: Uttar Pradesh, UP MLC Election, Yogi Adityanath
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND