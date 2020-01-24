UP Neta Claims "Tukde-Tukde Gang In Bollywood", Slams Nandita Das's Shaheen Bagh Remark

Lashing out at actor and director Nandita Daso over her Shaheen Bagh remark, an Uttar Pradesh minister has said that there is a Tukde Tukde gang within the Bollywood. Uttar Pradesh minister Srikant Sharma has also alleged that people from the film industry speaking against the amended citizenship law have political motives. His comments comes at the backdrop of the ongoing debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament on December 11, that proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"Those from Bollywood speaking against CAA have political motives and are provoked by political parties. Thye should read CAA before speaking. We are not taking anyone's citizenship, but giving citizenship to those persecuted. They are also being misled. But there is also a Tukde Tukde in Bollywood," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Nandita Das on CAA

Lauding the efforts of students and common people who have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), actor Nandita Das said on Thursday said that more places like Shaheen Bagh are coming up across the country. Das also exhorted people to speak up against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove that they are Indians. This is very sad. I think everyone should speak up," she said on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

The actor said the protests against the CAA and the NRC are "spontaneous" and no political parties are involved in them. "These are led by students and common people. The youth has created hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws," Das said.

She emphasised that with the economic slowdown, growing unemployment rate, and now with the CAA and the NRC, the country has become a topic of discussion across the world as "people are being divided on the basis of religion".

