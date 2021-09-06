UP Police Books Ex-Governor Aziz Qureshi For Sedition Over Controversial Remarks On Govt

Under fire for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Uttar Pradesh government, ex-Governor Aziz Qureshi was booked under sedition charges. A senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, he has served as the Governor for Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the past. During his visit to Azam Khan's house where he met the Samajwadi Party leader and his wife Tanzeem Fatma who is a legislator from Rampur, he reportedly compared the UP government to "devil and blood-sucking monsters".

Thereafter, the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur registered an FIR against the octogenarian politician based on the complaint of BJP leader Aakash Saxena. As per the complainant, Qureshi's controversial remarks can potentially create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots. The FIR has been filed under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, Saxena said, "He (Aziz Qureshi) used inappropriate language against UP government. Police has registered a case and will now do the further investigation". This is being perceived as an embarrassing moment for the Congress party which is seeking to ensure that BJP doesn't come back to power in the state.

Congress confident of victory

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Talking exclusively to PTI on Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu affirmed that his party will win the 2022 Assembly polls under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ruling out a tie-up with parties such as SP and BSP, he remarked, "The Congress' stand on alliances is clear, we will forge alliances only with small parties. We will not even think about aligning again with big parties". Moreover, he claimed that BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues such as farmers' plight, health system, women's safety and corruption. Lallu added, "I say with full confidence that when you look at the strength, organisation and struggle, it is clear that Congress is the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, for women's security and of the village poor".