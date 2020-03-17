UP Police Files FIR On 150 People Accusing Them Of Rioting, Damaging Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar

In yet another action against the protesters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, fresh FIR has been registered against 22 people and 100-150 unidentified others in Lucknow. They have been accused rioting, damaging Ghanta Ghar monument and raising "inciting slogans", police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, two persons who are out on bail in connection with December 19, 2019, arson and violence were felicitated by the protesters at Ghanta Ghar on Saturday. Police said that two accused in the FIR registered on Monday, Ebad Khan and Nitin Raj, have been arrested in the matter. The FIR also said that several women defaced and damaged the historical Ghanta Ghar monument and organized an illegal protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the spot on January 17 this year.

In the last seven days, 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and illegal protests in Lucknow. Actions are also being taken against 27 people under gangster act, police said. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has also issued directions to take strict actions against those spreading hatred among the people through these illegal protests.

Supreme Court refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

The Yogi government had earlier ordered compensation for the destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests. On March 5, he put up roadside banners in Lucknow with photographs of people who have been asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests.

The vacation bench of Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government that as of now, there was no law that could back their action. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 Allahabad High Court order directing the Yogi Adityanath administration to remove the posters. A vacation bench of justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose said a "bench of sufficient strength" would consider the matter next week. The posters put by the Yogi Government bear photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests in December last year. The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove posters displaying pictures.

