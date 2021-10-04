UP Police Detains Priyanka Gandhi Enroute Lakhimpur To Visit Farmers, Congress Protests

As tensions rise in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur over the death of four farmers, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday night, was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur. Congress shared a video in which Vadra is seen accusing the police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences. Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area, after clashes between farmers and BJP workers resulted in eight deaths.

Priyanka Gandhi detained enroute to Lakhimpur

In the video released by Congress, a furious Vadra says, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state". Congress workers have gheraoed the police station demanding her release.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought a SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest.