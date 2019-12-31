UP Police Seeks Ban On PFI For Involvement In Anti-CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. The request was made in the backdrop of a probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police which found PFI's involvement in the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19.

PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006. The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan.

Protests which marred the state earlier this month saw people expressing their dissent against the newly-amended Citizenship Law and seeking its withdrawal. Various police personnel and protesters clashed during the agitation across the state. The state government had also imposed prohibitory orders to avert any untoward incident.

UP probes into SDPI-PFI links in CAA violence

Earlier, Republic TV had found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

