UP Poll Campaign Heats Up After FIR Against Owaisi For Hate Speech & COVID Norms Violation

In a crucial development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, the Barabanki Police registered an FIR against AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday. This was in the wake of Owaisi addressing a massive public rally in Barabanki where COVID-19 norms and other conditions were not adhered to. According to Barabanki SP Yamuna Prasad, the Hyderabad MP also delivered a communal speech in which he referred to the razing of an ancient mosque in the Ram Snehi Ghat tehsil in May this year which was purportedly an illegal structure.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad remarked, "A meeting of AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi was going on in which COVID-19 norms and conditions for permission were openly flouted. Communal speeches were delivered to disturb communal harmony in which it was said that a 100-year old mosque in the Ram Snehi Ghat was demolished. This statement is completely bereft of facts. By making this statement, he provoked a certain community and disturbed communal harmony. Similarly, vulgar language was used against the Centre as well as the Uttar Pradesh government."

During his address, Owaisi claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had "sacrificed" the mosque when there was talk of replacing him. The AIMIM chief and the organizer of the aforesaid rally were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. Besides this, the Epidemic Diseases Act was also invoked in the FIR as more than 50 persons gathered for the meeting.

AIMIM joins Rajbhar-led alliance

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which is being led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. It comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party and Janta Kranti Party. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party.

Recently, there has been friction between AIMIM and SBSP with the latter keeping the door open for an alliance with BJP. However, UP AIMIM president Shaukat Ali strongly disapproved of this stance. While clarifying that his party is still an alliance partner of SBSP, he stressed that AIMIM shall never join hands with the saffron party.