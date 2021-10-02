UP Polls 2022: BJP Mocks At Akhilesh Yadav's '22 Mein Bicycle' Dreams: 'Can't Handle One'

Mocking Samajwadi Party's '22 mein bicycle' slogan, UP BJP on Saturday taunted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for forcefully ousting his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from SP. Claiming that Akhilesh had destroyed the 'sycle' - alluding to SP, BJP laughed at SP's dreams of getting elected in 2022. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

BJP mocks at SP's '22 mein bicycle' dreams

एक लड़के ने अपने पिताजी से उनकी साइकिल छीन ली।



फिर उस साइकिल का बुरा हाल करके छोड़ दिया।



अब वो लड़का 'बाईस साइकिल' के ख्वाब देख रहा है। जो एक न संभाल पाया वो 'बाईस' क्या संभालेगा?



बाईस नहीं मिलेंगी बबुआ! न यकीन हो तो एकबार 'बुआ' से पूछ लो।#BJP4UP pic.twitter.com/OAw2QzbhzI — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) October 2, 2021

On Tuesday, sources reported that the CM will participate in government programmes on 4-5 days in a week from October. Sources added that Adityanath will also tour all districts to get the local pulse ahead of the elections. Moreover, Adityanath will also visit local BJP MLAs' homes and visit people's homes to know the impact of his government's schemes. BJP has already named Yogi Adityanath as its CM face and launched its campaign song - 'Cha gayi re UP mein Yogi Sarkar'

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj has allied with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Moreover, in a last attempt bid, Yogi Adityanath also expanded his state cabinet inducting seven new ministers taking the cabinet strength to 60. With caste equation in mind, Yogi inducted three SC ministers - Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khateek and Paltu Ram, three OBC ministers - Dharmvir Singh, Dr Sangita Balwant, Chatrapal Gangwar and the Brahmin face - Jitin Prasada. BJP also nominated 4 leaders - Sanjay Nishad, Gopal Anjan Bhurji, Virendra Gurjar and Jitin Prasada to the legislative council.