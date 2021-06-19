UP Polls 2022: Jitin Prasada's Supporters From Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur To Join BJP Today

Following senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, many of his supporters from Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur will be joining BJP on Saturday. The newly-inducted BJP leader is set land in Lucknow at 1:30 PM and head the joining ceremony. Sources report that supporters include office bearers of Prasada's Brahmin Chetna Manch who will join the saffron party. Prasada recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi for a 'courtesy meeting', refuting any discussion on his role in the BJP.

Jitin Prasada switches to BJP

On June 9, joining the BJP, the 48-year-old former Union Minister claimed that BJP was the only remaining national party, while all others were reduced to regional levels. "In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party. I felt my earlier party cannot work for its people," said Prasada. He is the second Rahul aide after Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in recent years.

Prasada was previously made AICC in-charge for the West Bengal Assembly polls in which his party was wiped out. Incidentally, Prasada is one of the 23 senior leaders who had written to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi seeking 'structural changes' in the Congress, for which he faced stiff opposition from UP Congress. Prasada, who lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019, is pipped to be included in the Yogi cabinet as the 'Brahmin face'. The former Union minister heads the Brahmin Chetna Manch and often claimed that the Brahmin community has been “systematically targeted under the Adityanath regime”.

UP BJP chief: 'BJP will fight under Yogi's leadership'

Settling the question who will lead BJP in UP 2022 polls, the state's party president Swatantra Dev Singh said on Friday, that incumbent Yogi Adityanath will lead the saffron party in the polls. Amid rumours of UP cabinet expansion, CM Yogi Adityanath met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on 10-11 June as BJP gears for seven state elections in 2022. Sources state that there will be no change in party leadership or the state government structure and that a coordination committee will be formed under Adityanath's leadership to bridge the gap between the Centre and state leadership. Recently, several top RSS and BJP leaders visited UP and praised the Yogi government's COVID handling. In 2017, BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.